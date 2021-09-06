2 injured after hot air balloon hits Gatineau home

This hot air balloon was forced to make an unexpected landing in a residential neighbourhood in Gatineau, Que., at around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2021. Two passengers were taken to hospital with back pain. (Stéphane Labrèche)

Two hot air balloon passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries after their aircraft nearly landed on a home in Gatineau, Que.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on boulevard Lorrain, according to a press release from the Festival de montgolfières de Gatineau, an annual hot air balloon festival in the western Quebec city.

The pilot was flying over the neighbourhood when the wind suddenly died down, the statement said.

The balloon clipped the roof of a home before the pilot brought it down on vacant land nearby, said Stéphane Riel, president of the festival's board, in an interview with Radio-Canada.

The two passengers were taken to hospital with back pain.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified of the incident, the festival said.