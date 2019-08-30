Ticket prices soar at hot air balloon festival

It's not just the pilots at this year's hot air balloon festival in Gatineau who are sky-high.

The festival has raised the price of a single-day ticket to $65 — more than twice what it cost last year, when a one-day pass went for a mere $30.

"It's become an exorbitant price," said attendee Fabienne Lachappelle, speaking to Radio-Canada in French on Friday, the second day of the annual festival.

"It's like they're preventing people from coming here for [just] one day ... it's way too expensive," she said.

Organizers of the festival, now in its 32nd year, say they raised the price of a single-day ticket so that they could improve their programming — and that festivalgoers are excited.

The new revenue has allowed the festival to expand the La Baie Park site from three to four music stages for 2019, and also bring in bigger names like Canadian rock legends Nickelback, who played Friday evening.

"People were asking for [the changes]," said Marie-Chantal Giguère, a member of the festival's board of directors. "And it's working ... sales are up from last year."

New launch site

Ticket sales have risen 36 per cent over last year, while the festival's programming budget has tripled, executive director Sandra Cloutier told Radio-Canada.

That budget increase has allowed for other improvements, like a new launch site that lets people get even closer to the balloons. The balloons are also being illuminated every night of the festival, instead of just one night.

"There's some people [who] don't like it. Other people, you know, understand it — why it has been raised," Giguère told CBC News.

"If you want something new, it comes with [additional costs]. And we tried to keep the passport as low as possible."

That passport is a five-day festival pass that costs $75, only 10 dollars more than a one-day ticket.

It was also cheaper during a pre-sale in April and May, said Giguère, and remains a good deal even if the festival is now two-fifths over.

The festival wraps up on Monday.