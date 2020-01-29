Cornwall cancer patient's got a friend in James Taylor

A man dealing with a terminal form of brain cancer at a Cornwall, Ont., hospice has received a special greeting from none other than American singer/songwriter James Taylor.

A tenacious nurse at Carefor Hospice managed to contact Taylor after discovering just how much his music means to resident Darrell Johnson, 59.

Hi Darrell, it's James Taylor in western Massachusetts, just sending you good vibes.

Johnson, a former McGill University professor and father of two teenagers, was diagnosed with glioblastoma in November 2018. He underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiation to treat the aggressive cancer, but after suffering a stroke, moved into the hospice in September.

In December, CBC visited the hospice to find out how it's using virtual reality headsets as a form of therapy to help residents deal with depression and boredom.

Johnson, an avid canoeist and camper, watched immersive videos of northern lights in Norway and paddling in Algonquin Park. When he grew tired, he asked to listen to Taylor's 1968 hit Carolina in My Mind. Johnson hummed along and moved his hands expressively while the song played.

Nurse reached out

Carefor Hospice spokesperson Trevor Eggleton said nurse Sandy Bertrand contacted Taylor through Twitter, including the CBC story in her message.

Taylor, 71, responded with a 30-second video message offering Johnson his best wishes.

"Hi Darrell, it's James Taylor in western Massachusetts, just sending you good vibes," the singer said, smiling. "I just thought I'd throw in a good word, and thanks to Sandy for making me aware of it, and all my best to you Darrell, and thanks for listening."

Staff at Carefor Hospice in Cornwall, Ont., recorded Johnson's reaction to the video. (supplied, Carefor Hospice in Cornwall )

Staff at the hospice recorded Johnson's reaction as he received the message from the five-time Grammy-winner.

While he understands most of what's said to him, Johnson's verbal responses are now limited. As he watched the video he placed his hand on his chest, indicating he was touched.

"Yes," he repeated several times, then blew a kiss.

When someone asked Johnson if he wanted to watch the video again, he replied immediately: "Yes."