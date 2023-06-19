Community bands together to buy back beloved horse statue

The eastern Ontario community of Winchester is banding together to buy back a landmark statue named Tony, which has stood at the corner of County roads 43 and 3 for 35 years.

There's an outcry in an eastern Ontario community over the sale of a popular, landmark statue.

For 35 years a life-size, fibreglass and concrete horse named "Tony" stood on the lawn of a private residence just west of Winchester, Ont. Nearby residents and travellers said they relied on the figure as a wayfinding aid.

Shirley Fawcett's late husband Roy bought the horse to decorate a float for Winchester's Centenniary parade in 1988, and named it "Tony" after the colt he grew up riding on his family's farm.

The statue was installed permanently on a concrete pad on the Fawcett family's lawn outside of Winchester at the corner of County roads 43 and 3 where he became a popular landmark.

Janet Smith, right, and fellow resident Micheline Lajoie have organized an online fundraising campaign to purchase, restore and move 'Tony' the horse statue. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Shirley Fawcett said it was common for people to stop and take pictures at the intersection leading to the town of Mountain.

She once received mail with the location "Horse Corner, Winchester," she said, and she remembers teens would try to climb the horse late at night.

Now nearly 90, Shirley Fawcett is moving. Her son John then decided to sell the statue to local veterinarian Will Armstrong for $500.

That's when residents took to community Facebook pages to share messages of shock and sadness about the horse's disappearance. The horse helped guide people home during a storm, they said, and was costumed during the pandemic to entertain children.

Shirley Fawcett, who runs a book store in Winchester, Ont., will move out of the house where the statue stood on the lawn for 35 years. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Selling statue back if community can raise money

As a result, Armstrong has decided to sell it back to the community for $2,000 — four times the original purchase price, according to an online advertisement by selling agent Steven Doyle. Armstrong didn't want to speak to CBC about the statue.

Resident Janet Smith is now leading an effort to re-purchase the statue and have it displayed where it can be enjoyed. Her online campaign aims to raise $3,000, but is currently stuck at less than half that total. Doyle has even extended a deadline for the community to come up with the money.

"Tony is part of where we live, he is part of who we are here," said resident Brandi Hawley, who hopes he can be displayed somewhere publicly.

Brandi Hawley says the area has a strong connection to horses and really wants to keep Tony featured prominently. (Stu Mills/CBC)

John Fawcett is not so sentimental.

"I'd never heard such a fuss about a yard ornament," he said.

If Smith can find a way to raise enough money, local animal hospital Dundas Veterinary Services has offered to allow "Tony" to be installed on its property.

"It would be lovely to have him here and keep him in the community because so many people recognize him," said Kim Archer, a senior veterinarian technician at Dundas.