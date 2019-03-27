Gone in 2 minutes: Thieves swiping pricey car part

Thieves are stealing a costly car part that can leave even the meekest Honda roaring like a Harley Davidson, and cost the vehicle's owner thousands to replace.

Police have received nine reports in the last month about catalytic converters swiped from unattended vehicles. The thieves targeted mostly older model Hondas and larger vehicles with plenty of room underneath.

The thefts have occurred mainly in commercial parking lots and at OC Transpo park-and-rides, police said.

The catalytic converters are part of a vehicle's emission control system, and experienced thieves can steal them from the underside of a car or truck quickly and without being noticed. They can cost thousands to replace.

Thieves after palladium

David Hodari, a commodities reporter from the Wall Street Journal who's reported on the criminal trend, said the thieves are after the palladium in the converters, currently worth more per ounce than gold.

"The price has risen very sharply over the past year," Hodari told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"One of the factors is the emissions scandal that engulfed Volkswagen diesel vehicles. Diesel vehicles tend to use more platinum in their converters and gasoline-powered vehicles use more palladium. So with diesel vehicles falling out of fashion and a spike in gasoline engine demand, that has pushed up the number of palladium converter vehicles that are being bought," Hodari said.

He said experienced thieves can roll under a vehicle on a skateboard and saw off the part in about two minutes, allowing them to cover a few blocks in an evening.

It happened to two of his neighbours in London, England, who had older model Toyota Priuses, another model with palladium converters.

"With these being hybrids, when you start the car, it's on the electric part of the engine and there's no need for the catalytic converter to be engaged," Hodari said.

"However, when they sort of tick above 10 km/h, a huge roar comes out of what's meant to be a very quiet car because when thieves remove the catalytic converter they also remove the muffler," he said. "You've got this Prius sounding like a Harley Davidson. That's kind of when they knew something was up."

Marty Boyer checks underneath his SUV after thieves stole the catalytic converter from a second vehicle he owns in the same Cincinnati, Ohio, parking lot. (Al Behrman/The Associated Press)

Police are recommending owners of vehicles commonly targeted to park in a busier area or near a surveillance camera whenever possible.

Investigators can be reached at 613-236-3566. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the Ottawa police app.