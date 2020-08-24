Homicide unit investigating death of man in Ottawa's west end

Skip to Main Content
Officers were called to the 3100 block of Strandherd Drive Sunday night for reports a man was being assaulted.

Ottawa police's homicide unit is investigating the death of a man in the city's west end.

Police said officers were called to the 3100 block of Strandherd Drive around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for reports a man was being assaulted.

The man was later pronounced deceased. 

Police called the death "suspicious" in a tweet.

