Homicide unit investigating fatal stabbing in downtown Ottawa

2nd person injured, taken to hospital

Ottawa police are investigating a fatal stabbing Monday night near the intersection of Albert and Metcalfe streets. (David Gerow/CBC)

Ottawa police's homicide unit is investigating the stabbing death of a man in the city's downtown Monday night.

The man was stabbed around 8:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Albert and Metcalfe streets, police said.

 A second person was also injured and taken to hospital. Their condition has not been released.

A portion of Albert Street, between Metcalfe and O'Connor streets, is closed. 

