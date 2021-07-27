Homicide unit investigating fatal stabbing in downtown Ottawa
The man was stabbed around 8:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Albert and Metcalfe streets, police said.
2nd person injured, taken to hospital
Ottawa police's homicide unit is investigating the stabbing death of a man in the city's downtown Monday night.
A second person was also injured and taken to hospital. Their condition has not been released.
A portion of Albert Street, between Metcalfe and O'Connor streets, is closed.