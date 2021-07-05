1 dead, 1 injured in downtown shooting

One man is dead and another man has been rushed to hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting overnight in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the area of Beausoleil Drive and York Street, just before midnight Sunday, Ottawa police told CBC.

Police continue to search for suspects seen fleeing the area.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

This is the city's tenth homicide of the year.