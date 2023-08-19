Police investigate homicide after shooting near Carlsbad Springs

Police are investigating a homicide in rural southeast Ottawa after a shooting was reported early Saturday morning.

According to posts to Ottawa Police Service social media accounts, emergency responders were called to the area of Farmers Way, west of Carlsbad Springs, at about 3:45 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

According to the release, officers found a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds, who later died of his injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

Ottawa paramedics said they transported the man in critical condition and he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the homicide occurred on the 4000 block of Farmers Way, near the 417. Police later told CBC/Radio-Canada that there is no suspect in custody and currently no danger to the public.

The homicide is Ottawa's 10th of this year, according to information provided by police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.