Police identify victim in Richmond homicide investigation

Ottawa police have identified the man whose body was found Sunday morning on a snowmobile trail in Ottawa's rural south end.

Leo Santostefano, 40, of Ottawa was found by a passerby on the trail near McBean Street and Dobson Lane south of Richmond, Ont., states an Ottawa police news release Monday.

Police said next of kin have been notified and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made so far, police said.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area of McBean Street between 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

This is the city's second homicide of 2021.