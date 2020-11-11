Ottawa police investigate homicide in Chinatown

Ottawa police say a homicide investigation is underway in the city's Chinatown neighbourhood in connection with a man's death.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, several police vehicles were parked along Eccles Street near Lebreton Street North, and the entrance to a home was taped off. An ambulance was also seen leaving the area.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said in a news release that the homicide unit is leading the investigation and there's no more information available at this time.

"An update will be provided when the investigation has reached a stage that allows [OPS] to provide additional information," the news release states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.