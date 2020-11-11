Skip to Main Content
Ottawa police investigate homicide in Chinatown
Ottawa police say a homicide investigation is underway in the city's Chinatown neighbourhood in connection with a man's death. 

Several emergency vehicles arrive near Eccles Street and Lebreton Street North

CBC News ·
Ottawa police vehicles were seen parked on Eccles Street late Wednesday afternoon. The homicide unit is leading the investigation in connection with a man's death, police say. (Reno Patry/CBC)

As of late Wednesday afternoon, several police vehicles were parked along Eccles Street near Lebreton Street North, and the entrance to a home was taped off. An ambulance was also seen leaving the area.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said in a news release that the homicide unit is leading the investigation and there's no more information available at this time. 

"An update will be provided when the investigation has reached a stage that allows [OPS] to provide additional information," the news release states. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Ottawa police standing near a residence on Eccles Street, during what police say is a homicide investigation on Wednesday. (Reno Patry/CBC)
