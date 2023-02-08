Police investigating man's suspicious death in east Ottawa

Ottawa police say the death of a 35-year-old man on 10th Line Road south of Brian Cobourg Boulevard in Navan is considered suspicious, and the homicide unit is investigating.

The unidentified victim was found Tuesday, police said in a news release.

A police vehicle and tape can be seen parked outside a commercial property south of Sweetvalley Drive. That scene is about 20 kilometres east of Ottawa's core.

No information has been released on arrests or suspects.