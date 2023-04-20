OPP investigating double homicide in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a double homicide in the eastern Ontario community of Chute-à-Blondeau, about an hour's drive east of downtown Ottawa.

Sources told Radio-Canada it happened Wednesday night, and the suspect — a man in his 20s — was arrested on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River by Sûreté du Québec police officers on Highway 30.

He is related to at least one of the victims, sources said.

The suspect abandoned his vehicle in Les Cèdres, Que. He reportedly managed to board a truck before allegedly attacking the driver with a machete, sources said.

Witnesses called police, and Sûreté du Québec officers were able to arrest him after subduing him with a conducted energy weapon.

Suspect in medical distress

According to sources, the suspect was naked and in medical distress. He was arrested for the alleged assault with a weapon and was taken to hospital.

The suspect was also allegedly involved in a hit-and-run with another truck a few minutes before the alleged machete attack, sources said.

At about 9:30 p.m., the Sûreté du Québec alerted Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) about a potential crime scene in Ontario, OPP said in a news release issued Thursday.

OPP officers were sent to a home in Chute-à-Blondeau where they found two people dead. Their identities have not been released to allow relatives to be notified, OPP said.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but the person arrested in Les Cèdres is believed to be connected to the deaths in East Hawkesbury, OPP added.

A joint investigation between Hawkesbury OPP and the Sûreté du Québec is ongoing, OPP said.