Gatineau police investigating homicide after man found unconscious

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found injured and unconscious at 187 Eddy St. in Gatineau Friday evening.

The man later died after being transported to hospital. No one has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Gatineau police received the call about the unconscious man shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, according to a press release.

A large police perimeter was erected around Eddy Street, located in the city's Old Hull sector, at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning. The area remains under surveillance.

The street was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

The forensic identity service of the Gatineau Police Department will be sent to the scene, with a police command post also being deployed during the day.

An autopsy will be performed Monday.