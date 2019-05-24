1st-degree murder charge laid in Donald Street homicide

Ottawa police have charged 27-year-old Martin Frampton with first-degree murder in relation to a homicide on Donald Street earlier this month.

The victim was 31-year-old Kenneth Ammaklak, who was found dead in the 200 block of Donald Street at about 6 a.m. on May 14, police said.

Frampton, who has no fixed address, was arrested Thursday night, police said.

He was charged and appeared in court Friday afternoon, where he was remanded into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police major crime unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.