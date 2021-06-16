Ottawa man to appear in court accused of stabbing wife, daughter

An Ottawa man is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon to be formally charged in a double stabbing that police believe is a case of intimate-partner violence.

Hamid Ayoub, 54, was arrested late Tuesday night after police say he stabbed his wife and adult daughter. His wife has been pronounced dead. His daughter is expected to survive her injuries.

Police have not yet publicly identified the victims nor have they revealed the suspect's relationship to them. Ayoub has not yet been charged with any related offences.

Police taped off this area near the 1800 block of Baseline Road in Ottawa as they investigated a double stabbing. (Joe Tunney/CBC)

2 scenes related to fatal stabbing

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Ottawa police officers responded to the scene of the stabbing at a townhouse at 1814 Baseline Rd. near Algonquin College.

According to sources, Ayoub parked across the street from the townhouse in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store. That parking lot remained part of a second scene taped off by police on Tuesday.

In May, according to police sources, Ottawa police responded to an incident allegedly involving the suspect and the woman. No criminal charges were laid at the time.

Ayoub is not believed to have lived with his estranged wife.

Ottawa police officers blocked off a convenience store parking lot where they say the suspect parked before allegedly stabbing his wife and daughter. (Joe Tunney/CBC News)

After the stabbings Tuesday, police allege Ayoub fled the scene in a black Nissan Sentra. By 9:30 p.m., police released images of the man and warned the public he was considered armed. A short time later, police arrested Ayoub.

According to his website and two Facebook profiles, Ayoub is a self-employed artist who was born in Sudan in 1967. He is currently a master's candidate in art therapy at Concordia University. He has worked as an art instructor at both the Nepean Arts Centre and the Ottawa School of Art.

His contact address on his website is listed as a home on Edgeworth Avenue in Ottawa's Woodpark neighbourhood.

Police want anyone with information on the stabbings to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.