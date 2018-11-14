Kingston's homeless population declining, survey shows

The overall number of homeless people in Kingston, Ont., is declining, but a recent report shows a rise in both the number of homeless women and the number of people living in transitional housing.

The report is based on a count completed in April by a group of 80 volunteers, police and social workers.

"We have seen an approximate 12 per cent decrease in homelessness [since 2016]," Sheldon Laidman, a housing director with Kingston Social Services, told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning.

"I think our 10-year housing and homelessness plan to try to move people from shelters into housing has been positive and is continuing in the right direction."

Bucking gender trend

Approximately 75 per cent of Canada's homeless population are men. In Kingston, the count showed 55 per cent of the homeless population are women.

"This wasn't something that we had found in the first two counts we had done," Laidman said. "This is certainly going to guide our programing and funding going forward."

Laidman said the anomaly may be linked to a spike in human trafficking in the area. Another factor could be the recent dedication of a shelter for women escaping domestic violence, he said.

Prevailing mental health needs

The results showed an 11 per cent increase in the number of people using transitional housing, short-term supportive accommodation for people with addictions and/or mental health issues.

At least 80 per cent of the people surveyed self-identified as having mental health issues, Laidman said.

Kingston has closed two shelters in the city because of the drop in homelessness, he said.

"We identified [a] need [for] more transitional housing in the city, a place where persons can quickly move from homelessness into housing, and have some support where they can be more successful and then move into permanent housing," Laidman said.

"There is certainly no magic solution at this point in time. It remains a challenge," he said.