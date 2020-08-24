Man in custody after home invasion in Bayshore area

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an early-morning home invasion on Sunday in the Bayshore area, Ottawa police said.

Police said three suspects broke into a residence on Woodridge Crescent at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, but fled after someone called 911.

One suspect was arrested by police who were nearby due to increased police presence in the Bayshore area. Police continue to search for two other suspects.

The suspect in custody has been charged with multiple offences, including breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, attempted robbery, wearing a disguise, forcible confinement and breach of undertaking.

Last week, police sought the public's help to identify two male suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Orléans.