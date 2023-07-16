Hollywood strike puts some Ottawa film work on pause

The strike that's shut down much of the U.S. film industry is also pausing some production work in the Ottawa area.

Last week, members of SAG-AFTRA, which represents American actors, stunt performers and other on-screen talent, joined writers who have been on strike since early May. They're confronting Hollywood studios and streaming companies over everything from pay to the use of artificial intelligence.

Shane Boucher, owner of Ottawa-based 1Department Entertainment, said the mere rumour that actors would walk off the job sped up the production schedule in the capital, as films working with American actors who are members of the striking union rushed to finish production before July.

"It has a serious effect," he said. "There were lot of networks trying to get a lot of projects in the can, at least from the production stage, that would have required the actors."

According to Boucher, Ottawa is a popular spot to shoot made-for-TV movies, including Christmas and Valentine's Day productions by Hallmark. 1Department has worked on some of those projects.

While June saw a rush to wrap up production before the anticipated strike date, work has ground to a halt in the weeks since.

"We have no projects lined up in July," Boucher said. "I've been in the industry, in some manner or other, in Ottawa for almost 20 years, and I have never had a July off."

He said Hallmark productions, even when shot in Canada, often rely on SAG-AFTRA members.

While the lack of available talent during the strike has dried up production work, it could benefit members of Canada's Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA), which is not on strike, Boucher said.

"We may have the opportunity now to push for all-ACTRA-based casts on some slightly bigger productions, especially in Ottawa in the movie-of-the-week sphere, which is a great opportunity for some up-and-coming cast members to maybe get a chance to be the lead," he said.

Strike may benefit independent Canadian studios

Matthew MacDonald, an Ottawa-based cinematographer who has recently begun working as a writer, director and producer, sees another silver lining. Striking American actors are allowed to pick up work with smaller independent studios — including in Canada — which are not covered by the strike.

"That opens up a potential opportunity for us. Actors that are on strike will not be considering work from the big studios," Macdonald said.

That reality may make it easier for feature films he's working on to attract actors who might not consider his projects in the absence of the strike.

Still, MacDonald thinks the strike is creating uncertainty even in Canada's film industry, and hopes it doesn't drag on for long.

"I hope they can reach a fair deal," he said. "A humane deal that allows the writers and actors to continue to do the amazing work that they do and create meaningful work that people can enjoy."