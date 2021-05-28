Body found near Hog's Back Falls that of man who fell in May 15

A body pulled from the Rideau River near Hog's Back Falls earlier this week has been identified as that of a man who fell into the churning water on May 15.

Ottawa police suspended the search for Jessie Tessier, 24, four days later, then resumed on May 24.

The next day, police were called back to the area after someone spotted a body in the water. Tessier's body was recovered that afternoon.

Tessier's family has been notified, police wrote in a news release Friday.

"Our thoughts are with Jesse's family and friends," police said.