Family, friends devastated after Ottawa woman killed in Saskatoon nightclub brawl

An Ottawa family is grieving the loss of a 23-year-old woman who was killed at a nightclub in Saskatoon early Saturday morning.

Hodan Hashi died after a bloody altercation at the LIT Nightclub just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 5. Saskatoon police say the incident involved another woman who was known to her. Paige Theriault-Fisher, 22, has been charged with manslaughter.

A family member in Ottawa told CBC Hashi had moved to Saskatoon in the summer of 2021, following her graduation from Sir Robert Borden High School.

According to the relative, Hashi's family had lived in Saskatoon for a year in 2015 and Hashi wanted to return to a familiar place to pursue her higher education. She was working in the city, they said, and was set to attend Saskatchewan Polytechnic in January to pursue studies in early childhood education.

"It's really devastating that she was taken away from us just like that," a friend who did not want to be named, told CBC in messages exchanged over social media. "She would always have your back no matter what."

Hashi was one of nine siblings, the relative said.

"She was truly loved ... and had so many people who knew and loved her."

Police remained at the scene of the fight in downtown Saskatoon on Monday. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Hashi's friend wrote to CBC, describing her as "a sweet, loving and kind young girl with a lot of ambitions [who] never failed to put a smile on my face."

"She does not deserve what happened to her," they said.

A fatal fight

Video footage provided to CBC shows events leading up to Hashi's death. Two women can be seen wrestling each other while onlookers watch. Hooting and shouting can be heard in the background as both women fall to the ground. One repeatedly strikes the other in the face and neck as her head bashes against the floor.

Over the speaker system, a person can be heard saying, "We have a b---h fight on the dance floor."

Then, as the two women roll on the floor in the tussle, a pool of blood emerges beneath the woman identified in the video as Hashi.

Paige Theriault-Fisher is charged with manslaughter in the death of Hodan Hashi. (Paige Theriault-Fisher/Facebook)

An eyewitness told CBC , from her vantage point, it was clear Hashi was injured when she fell onto broken glass on the floor.

Eyewitnesses also said security in the bar responded to the fight immediately after the DJ announced it over the speaker system, and someone pulled a fire alarm prompting people to rush out.

CBC contacted the owners of LIT Nightclub, who provided a statement.

"Our establishment and staff have, and will continue to provide whatever assistance we can to those involved," said the email from Blue Clegg of CYFJ Holdings.

"Out of respect for all those involved, we will not comment further at this time."

Theriault-Fisher remains in custody and her next court date is set for Thursday.

Hashi's family is currently working on bringing her body back to Ottawa. They are also raising money to help pay for the transportation and funeral expenses.

The GoFundMe page describes Hashi as "a kind, gentle, giving soul who would give the shirt off her back to anyone that needed it."