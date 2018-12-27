Puck drops at Bell Capital Cup as organizers try to grow tournament

The new general manager of the Bell Capital Cup, a large minor hockey tournament in the Ottawa area, says he's striving to bring in more teams and get back up to previous years' registration numbers.

The 20th edition of the tournament has 208 teams participating, a far cry from the all-time high of 510 teams in 2006.

"It's down quite a bit from there, but it has been ever since we set that record," said Scott Greenham.

The tournament kicked off Thursday at the Bell Sensplex with players arriving from all over the world.

This year there are 25 teams from the United States, a team from China, and just shy of 6,000 players taking part, said Greenham.

More than 400 games are scheduled on about 20 different ice pads at eight different rinks.

Organizers recruiting heavily

Organizers tried to expand the tournament with a peewee AA girls' division this year, but teams dropped out at the last minute, leaving them with only an atom division.

Greenham, who took over the GM role two months ago, said the work starts right after this tournament wraps up.

"We're going to try to recruit pretty heavily for next year and hopefully get it back up to where we can," said Greenham.

He said other tournaments have eaten into their numbers, allowing teams to play closer to home and not travel to Ottawa.

Greenham said organizers will soon be revamping the website and reaching out to potential future teams. He said he doesn't want to expand to new age divisions and encroach upon other bantam and novice-level tournaments, however.

He also hoped to continue marketing the tournament to overseas teams using word-of-mouth, adding that two Finnish teams have already signed up for next year.

Despite Canada's ongoing political tensions with China, Greenham said it hasn't affected the team visiting from the country.

Jay Pinover, 11, and his father Dave travelled from Connecticut to Ottawa to play in this year's Bell Capital Cup. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

NHL connections

Thursday morning, the Bell Sensplex was full of players, parents, coaches and team staff.

The Connecticut Chiefs all rode up together on the same bus, raising money for the trip by holding car washes and bake sales.

"I like going somewhere new ... [it's a] once in a lifetime thing," said 11-year-old player Jay Pinover.

"We chose a location where they'd actually come, have fun and spend four, five days together," said Jamie Chapman, coach for the Stoney Creek Sabres AA atom girls team from Hamilton.

Chapman said he's attended the tournament three times in four years.

"I think for the area, it's huge," he said.

There may be a bright future in professional hockey for some players, too. Tournament organizers say that for the first time ever, all 31 NHL teams have at least one player who has taken part in the Bell Capital Cup in the past.