Ottawa 67's set team record with 15th straight win

The Ottawa 67's have won their 15th straight game, a new record for the Ontario Hockey League club.

The team beat the Kingston Frontenacs 8-4 Thursday afternoon to break the record.

The previous franchise record was 14 consecutive wins, first set in the 1972-73 season. That mark was matched in 1998-99, and then again in last season's playoffs.

Austen Keating scored two goals in Thursday's game, including his 100th career goal.

The next 67's game is on Sunday afternoon, when they face the Erie Otters.