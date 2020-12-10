For those with HIV, it can be a choice between paying the bills and eating well

As someone living with HIV, Brigitte Charbonneau is keenly aware of the importance of eating healthy.

That's why Charbonneau, a longtime member of the AIDS Committee of Ottawa, is urging people to donate this holiday season to the Ottawa Food Bank.

Charbonneau recently spoke with CBC Ottawa about the struggles those who are HIV-positive can face when it comes to accessing healthy meals. Parts of this interview have been edited for length and clarity.

Have things become harder for you during the pandemic?

I used to come in every second Friday. Now I come almost every Friday because I just can't afford the stuff that's out there. We need fruit, we need vegetables. We're supposed to eat healthy.

My old age security check went down $6 a month, yet with the increase in food [prices] that's going to be coming in the new year — they didn't increase my social security or my old age security. I'm supposed to eat healthy for my age, and I can't afford it. That's a horrible, horrible thought. If I can't afford it, I can just imagine [the struggles facing] a mother with four kids, or even a mother with one child if she's on disability or on ODSP.

Why is the food bank so important for people with HIV?

An example: [you take] a package of lean ground beef and you look at the price, and you have five children at home. Then you look at a package of regular ground beef — the difference in price [is substantial]. But you have to eat healthy because you're HIV-positive.

You have to figure, I have rent to pay, I have hydro to pay, and if I have cable, I have cable to pay. But then where does the food come? How much do I spend on food for my children that's healthy for them? That, to me, is where food bank is such a blessing.

WATCH | Healthy food and HIV:

What does the AIDS Committee of Ottawa mean to you?

It's a home away from home. Before the pandemic you could come in, sit and have lunch, talk to staff, talk to other clients. I adore this agency, and I don't know what I would do without it. I really don't.

I miss the staff when I come in on food bank day. I just miss the volunteers. I used to volunteer for the food bank, and it's like, please pandemic, go away! Let me come back to work.

I looked forward to coming here for committee meetings, and now we're doing it through Zoom. It's not the same. I need contact with people, physical contact, visual contact, hugs. Oh my god, I miss all the hugs.

What do you want people to know this year?

The food bank is very, very important to us. To any family member, to any family that's out there who needs it, to someone that's homeless.

You never know when it's going to happen to you, so if you can afford to put a few dollars toward the food bank, that would be so appreciated.