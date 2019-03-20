Driver in custody after hit-and-run spree at U of O

A man is in custody after a series of hit-and-run collisions around the University of Ottawa campus.

Paramedics and police say that there were no injuries.

Police received the call at 3:49 p.m. for a possible impaired driver and took a man into custody shortly after.

It's unclear how many vehicles were struck.

Ayesha Patel witnessed what happened at the scene.

"It wasn't an accident, even if he was lost there was no reason to be driving so frantic. There was a group of students crossing and he had no signs of slowing down at all," she said.

Crazy scenes <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/downtownottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#downtownottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ugtc3KzE9N">pic.twitter.com/Ugtc3KzE9N</a> —@PedroDecimus

University of Ottawa student Ayisha Patel, 23, describes what she saw when a van crashed into a car and continued to drive frantically on campus <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/AAVEW7GMTJ">pic.twitter.com/AAVEW7GMTJ</a> —@idilmussa

Police responded to several calls for service about an erratic driver in the vicinity of <a href="https://twitter.com/uOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uOttawa</a> this late pm. Several vehicles were damaged, but we have no reported injuries. The male driver is in police custody. Ongoing police investigation.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> —@OttawaPolice

Omg a car just crazily zoomed passed this walkway across <a href="https://twitter.com/uOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uOttawa</a> campus!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/TgSnpDPl63">pic.twitter.com/TgSnpDPl63</a> —@orcelb