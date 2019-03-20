Skip to Main Content
Driver in custody after hit-and-run spree at U of O

A man is in custody after a series of hit-and-run collisions around the University of Ottawa campus.

A man is in custody after a series of hit and runs on the University of Ottawa campus. Police responded to a call for a possible impaired driver and have taken a man into custody. There were no injuries reported.

Paramedics and police say that there were no injuries.

Police received the call at 3:49 p.m. for a possible impaired driver and took a man into custody shortly after.

It's unclear how many vehicles were struck.

Ayesha Patel witnessed what happened at the scene.

"It wasn't an accident, even if he was lost there was no reason to be driving so frantic. There was a group of students crossing and he had no signs of slowing down at all," she said.

