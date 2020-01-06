OPP seek witnesses to New Year's Eve hit and run

Police are appealing for information about a hit and run that took place in South Dundas, Ont., on New Year's Eve.

Ontario Provincial Police say an adult in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle on County Road 2 about an hour before midnight on Dec. 31.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to a local hospital, OPP said. OPP didn't release any further details about the victim.

Stormont Dundas Glengarry OPP are investigating and hope to identify the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.