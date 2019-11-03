Man suffers broken arm and head injury following hit and run early Sunday

Ottawa police are investigating an early morning hit and run near the corner of Somerset and King Edward streets.

"Turns out to be a broken arm and a head injury but non-life-threatening," said Sgt. Scott Fenton.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. The victim, a man in his 30s, was rushed by ambulance to the Ottawa Civic Hospital.

With the driver fleeing the scene, Fenton said it's uncertain whether alcohol was involved.

And while police have details about the suspect's car, the sergeant said he would let investigators decide whether to release those details.

Fenton said the injured man was born in 1983 but wouldn't specify his age.

The sergeant stressed that a little information can go a long way in cases like these, and asked members of the public to take down the license plate number of a vehicle if they witness a hit and run, but only if they can do so safely.

"With a plate we can gather so much information to follow up the investigation," he said.