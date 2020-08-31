Smiths Falls Police investigating fatal hit and run

Police in Smiths Falls, Ont., are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision after a body was discovered early Sunday morning.

The town's police service said in a news release a pedestrian's body was found on Rideau Avenue North, part of the town's northern border.

Police didn't release the identity of the victim nor information on any arrests or suspects.

They encourage people with information regarding the collision, especially any witnesses to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Rideau Avenue North was closed as Smiths Falls Police and Ontario Provincial Police gathered evidence, but has since reopened.