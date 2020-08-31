Skip to Main Content
Smiths Falls Police investigating fatal hit and run
Ottawa

Smiths Falls Police investigating fatal hit and run

Police in Smiths Falls, Ont., are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision after a pedestrian's body was discovered early Sunday morning.

Pedestrian's body found on Rideau Avenue North early Sunday morning

CBC News ·
Police in Smiths Falls, Ont., say it appears a pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle on Rideau Avenue North, north of the train tracks, early Aug. 30, 2020. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Police in Smiths Falls, Ont., are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision after a body was discovered early Sunday morning. 

The town's police service said in a news release a pedestrian's body was found on Rideau Avenue North, part of the town's northern border.

Police didn't release the identity of the victim nor information on any arrests or suspects.

They encourage people with information regarding the collision, especially any witnesses to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Rideau Avenue North was closed as Smiths Falls Police and Ontario Provincial Police gathered evidence, but has since reopened.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now