Ottawa police say a 13-year-old is in hospital with critical injuries after a hit and run Sunday afternoon.

A driver struck the teen near Meadowlands Drive and Fisher Avenue around 4 p.m. and then drove off, police said in a media release.

Police say the car is a newer, smaller dark-coloured sedan that may be blue.

It likely has damage to its front and windshield, police say.

Anyone with information can call the force's collisions unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.