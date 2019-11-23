Driver identified in Gatineau hit and run

Gatineau police have identified the driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning that injured one woman.

Two cars struck each other at the corner of Pink Road and des Grives Boulevard in the city's Plateau neighbourhood at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Officers initially searched a nearby woodlot for the driver of one of the cars and his passenger — who both abandoned their vehicle after the crash — but they were unsuccessful.

They were able to later identify the driver, however.

The driver will be charged and will receive plenty of traffic tickets in the mail, said Patrick Vaillancourt with Gatineau police.

A woman in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, police said.

Pink Road was reopened to traffic around noon.