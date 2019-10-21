Hull hit and run investigation ties up traffic in Gatineau

Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit and run in Gatineau's downtown early Monday morning.

The collision happened after 5 a.m. on boulevard Maisonneuve at boulevard Sacré-Coeur.

There are injuries, Gatineau police said, but it's unclear how many people were hurt.

A street light was also struck and is currently blocking the road.

Several road closures are in effect and traffic into Hull on Highway 50 and boulevard Fournier is badly backed up.

Police aren't certain if alcohol was a factor in the crash.