Gatineau police discover body during investigation of possible hit-and-run

Gatineau police say they discovered the body of a 31-year-old man while investigating a possible hit-and-run and are treating his death as suspicious.

Police officers were called to the Carrefour-de-l'Hôpital district in Gatineau, Que., around 2 a.m. for a possible collision.

First arriving on the scene near avenue Gatineau and rue Stéphane, police ultimately were led to the area around rue Aubin after speaking to witnesses.

There, a crime scene was discovered, said Patrick Kenney, spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Gatineau (SPVG).

Patrick Kenney is the spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Gatineau. (Rosalie Sinclair/Radio-Canada)

"It appears to be a hit-and-run," said Kenney. The crime scene stretched from rue Aubin to the area of Mont-Luc, he added.

During this investigation, police discovered the man's body. The 31-year-old man was not a Gatineau resident and was known to the police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Kenney said police consider the death to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

A security perimeter has been set up and several road closures are in place as police investigate:

Avenue Gatineau is closed between rue du Rhône and chemin McDermott.

Chemin des Terres is closed between montée Saint-Amour and avenue Gatineau.

Residents of rue Stéphane, Mont-Luc and surrounding areas are being rerouted toward rue de Cannes.

Gatineau police have set up a command post on chemin des Terres to speak to anyone who may have more information.