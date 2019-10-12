Brockville man charged in fatal hit and run

A 75-year-old man from Brockville, Ont., has been charged after a woman was struck and killed near Kingston, Ont., Friday morning.

The woman, 50, was hit by a white cargo van at around 7:40 a.m. as she walked along Highway 2 just west of Joyceville Side Road, the Kingston Police Service said in a media release Saturday.

The driver of the eastbound van failed to remain at the scene, police said. The woman later died in hospital.

Later Friday afternoon, detectives with Kingston police arrested a man in Brockville.

He was taken to Kingston and charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain causing death.

As of Saturday afternoon, Kingston police had not released the names of the man they arrested or the pedestrian who died.