Cyclist injured in hit and run
A cyclist was injured in a hit and run on Bronson Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Monday night, Ottawa police say.
Motorist involved in Monday night crash turned himself in, police say
It happened in the southbound lanes of Bronson at Colonel By Drive.
The cyclist's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.
The motorist involved in the hit and run later turned himself in, police added.
An investigation is ongoing.