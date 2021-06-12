Teen injured in hit-and-run Friday night
Ottawa police are seeking the public’s assistance after a teenager was left with significant injuries following a hit-and-run Friday night.
Vehicle last seen travelling westbound on Baseline Road
The collision took place on Baseline Road, near Navaho Drive in Ottawa's west end, shortly before 11:30 p.m.
The westbound dark-coloured vehicle was last seen continuing on Baseline Road.
Those with information are asked to contact police.