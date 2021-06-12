Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Teen injured in hit-and-run Friday night

Ottawa police are seeking the public’s assistance after a teenager was left with significant injuries following a hit-and-run Friday night.

Vehicle last seen travelling westbound on Baseline Road

CBC News ·
Ottawa police are asking for the public's assistance after a hit-and-run Friday evening. The collision took place on Baseline Road, near Navaho Drive in Ottawa’s west end, shortly before 11:30 p.m. A teenager was injured in the collision. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

The collision took place on Baseline Road, near Navaho Drive in Ottawa's west end, shortly before 11:30 p.m. 

The westbound dark-coloured vehicle was last seen continuing on Baseline Road.

Those with information are asked to contact police.

