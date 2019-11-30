Man tracked by dogs, arrested for hit and run

Gatineau police have arrested a 25-year-old man after he struck a telephone pole and fled the scene.

When the police arrived at the intersection of Bancroft and Lord Aylmer last night, the car was empty, the post was broken in half and power lines were on the ground.

The occupants of the car fled on foot, according to witnesses.

But police were able to set up a perimeter and, with the help of the canine unit, found the driver and his passenger within the hour.

The two suspects had minor injuries but refused to go to the hospital.

Several Hydro Québec customers had their power cut off for hours following the collision.