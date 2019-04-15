'A storied history': A look at fire-ravaged ByWard building's past

A city archivist says the century-old building that housed Vittoria Trattoria, and caught on fire last week, represents in many ways the history of the ByWard Market.

A location that began as a hotel later housed second-hand shops and then restaurants, changing as the market has changed.

"It's a fascinating little microcosm of the vibrant market," city archivist Paul Henry said. "It's a shame that such a building with such a storied history was damaged."

Emergency crews were called to the Italian restaurant on 35 William St. Friday afternoon. Parts of the second floor and the entire roof of the building collapsed in the fire. It and four other businesses along the street remain closed.

When the building was first built in 1878, it was a two-and-a-half storey grey stone building with a metal roof, joined together with another stone building along William Street.

City of Ottawa Archives says they do not have a photo of 35 William Street. This photo, taken on May 14, 1954, shows the corner of William and York Streets. (City of Ottawa Archives)

A changing ByWard

The building was once the home of the bustling Feathers Hotel, built in 1872, where it remained for about six years before it was demolished, Henry said.

The hotel's end paved the way for a number of shops to move in. By the 1920s, the community on William Street became a more diverse as Jewish merchants moved in, and a synagogue was built on Murray Street.

Archivists used this fire insurance plan from 1878 to learn about what occupied the heritage buildings along William Street in the past. (City of Ottawa Archives)

A string of second-hand stores selling furniture and clothes and Jewish food shops popped up along William Street, where owners lived on the second floor of their establishments.

"It had been built and originally occupied by the English, Irish and French ... between 1851 and 1878," he said. "But this part of the market gave way to Jewish settlement, and then later to a broader mix as other groups moved in."

Modern day

Friday's fire was the first major fire to ever hit the building. It narrowly escaped the clutches of a notorious fire that ravaged the market in the 1950s, Henry said.

While the building hosted second-hand shops for most of its history, in 1975 the first meat shop moved in, which was followed by an era of restaurants as the street was transformed again in the 1980s.

The first one, called Sunset Seafood and Pasta, moved into the building in 1987, and was followed by LA Wings in 1992, and then Willy's in 1993. Vittoria Trattoria took over the spot in two years later and has been there ever since.

A photo from the City of Ottawa Archives of William and George Streets taken in October 1988. The building labelled 99 Rideau - now home to, among other businesses, a McDonald's - is seen from George Street. (City of Ottawa Archives)

The community along and around the street is even more diverse, as there is no longer one particular ethno-cultural group that dominates settlement the market or street, Henry said.

"It stands as as an excellent example of the … early the creative reuse of commercial establishments, [and] it stands as a testament to the change of the … ethno-cultural makeup over time," he said.

Because the building is a heritage property, Henry said the restoration 35 William Street may prove a meticulous process.