Randy Hillier suspended from the Ontario PC caucus
Ontario Progressive Conservative MPP Randy Hillier has been suspended indefinitely from the Ontario PC caucus after making "disrespectful comments to parents of children with austism," according to a statement from the party today.
Suspension follows comments MPP made Wednesday after question period
Hillier, whose represents Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston, reportedly said, "Yada, yada, yada" as he exited the Legislature Wednesday following a question period dominated by discussion on autism.