MPP Randy Hillier remains suspended from Ontario PC caucus
Suspension follows comments MPP made last month after question period
Ontario Progressive Conservative MPP Randy Hillier remains suspended from caucus following a meeting held Tuesday that was supposed to determine his future with the party.
Hillier was suspended indefinitely from his party's caucus on Feb. 20 after making "disrespectful comments to parents of children with autism," according to a statement from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford.
Hillier, who represents Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston, reportedly said, "Yada, yada, yada" to parents attending the session as he exited the legislature. The comments came after a question period dominated by discussion on autism.
The MPP released a statement in February where he said those comments were directed at an NDP MPP.
The Ontario Progressive Conservative caucus met Tuesday to discuss Hillier's future with the party.
A PC spokesperson told CBC News that Hillier remains suspended from caucus but was not banned and no further action was taken against him.
It remains unclear if and when the caucus will make a final decision on Hillier's membership.
