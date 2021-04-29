MPP Randy Hillier charged after organizing Kemptville anti-lockdown rally

Ontario Provincial Police have charged independent MPP Randy Hillier for his role in an anti-lockdown rally last month that drew dozens of people to a restaurant in Kemptville, Ont.

Hillier was one of four people charged Thursday for defying COVID-19 restrictions at the South Branch Bistro on April 8, 2020.

Police identified Hillier, the MPP for Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston and a vocal opponent of the province's COVID-19 rules, as an organizer of the rally.

The four people charged with violating the Reopening Ontario Act also include two of Hillier's sons, Const. Dave Holmes told CBC.

The restaurant — which has since had its liquor licence suspended by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) — was also charged, OPP said.

People gather outside the South Branch Bistro in Kemptville, Ont., on April 8, 2021. Ontario Provincial police have charged the business and four individuals, including independent MPP Randy Hillier, with violating the Reopening Ontario Act. (Dan Mellon)

Charged earlier for attending church service

Officials who showed up to the "No More Lockdown" rally found people drinking alcohol inside the restaurant, on its patio and in the parking lot, the AGCO said at the time.

They also saw patrons who weren't observing physical distancing rules or wearing masks, including children and South Branch Bistro staff.

When AGCO officials returned the next day, they found liquor was again being served on the patio.

The charges against Hillier come the same week he was charged with attending a large religious service at the Church of God Restoration in Aylmer, Ont., where hundreds gathered Sunday without wearing masks or physical distancing.

Hillier is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville, Ont., on June 24 in connection with the Kemptville rally.

Additional charges could still be laid against other people who attended the rally, OPP said.