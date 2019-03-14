Randy Hillier expelled from Ontario PC caucus
MPP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston had been suspended Feb. 20
Randy Hillier, the MPP for Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston, has been expelled from the Ontario PC Party's caucus.
Hillier was originally suspended from caucus for allegedly saying "yada, yada, yada" to a parent of a child with autism after a tense question period on Feb. 20.
A caucus meeting on March 5 ended with no decision being made on Hillier's future, other than that he would remain suspended.
But on Friday, the Progressive Conservatives' caucus chair Daryl Kramp told Hillier in a letter that he had been permanently expelled.
The letter said that Premier Doug Ford was disappointed Hillier "continued to escalate the situation in public" and showed "an ongoing unwillingness on your part to be a team player and to work constructively on finding a solution."
Hillier has maintained his Feb. 20 remarks were directed at the opposition New Democrats, not a parent.
He has also claimed he was not suspended for any comments he made at Queen's Park, but rather because of tensions with two of Ford's senior advisors.
