Murder accused finishes testimony at trial into Ottawa librarian's death

The trial of a man accused in the 2018 death of an Ottawa volunteer librarian continued Wednesday, with the accused persisting in claims he did not remember most of the day the brutal assault took place.

Tyler Hikoalok has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Elisabeth Salm, who was found beaten at the downtown Christian Science Reading Room in May 2018. Salm died in hospital the next day from her injuries.

Hikoalok was first called as a witness on Tuesday after the trial had been on an eight-week hiatus. His time on the stand concluded early Wednesday afternoon.

Hikoalok added little to his previous testimony on Wednesday, but continued to answer questions about the morning of the assault.

He said he had consumed nearly a full 500-millilitre bottle of vodka — and another of rum — before Salm was found beaten at work. He said after consuming the alcohol, he lost all memory of the events to follow.

Crown prosecutor Brian Holowka also pressed Hikoalok during cross examination on details of the following morning, after Hikoalok said he had woken from his blackout behind a bus stop. Hikoalok denied remembering much of the following day either.

In response to question after question, Hikoalok said: "I can't recall."

"When you say you can't recall, it's a convenient way to not answer questions," Holowka said.

Tyler Hikoalok has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Elisabeth Salm. (www.tr1bemusic.com)

Previous testimony

Hikoalok told the jury Tuesday he was born in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, and his childhood involved moving around to various group homes in Alberta and Ontario before moving in with a foster family in Ottawa when he was 13.

He said he only met his biological mother when he was 10 years old and has never met his biological father.

The jury heard from Hikoalok Tuesday that he started drinking at the age of 11. He also shared he had drinking episodes more recently that have led him to not remember anything while severely intoxicated.

Earlier in the trial, a forensic analyst told court that DNA from Salm's body was linked to the accused.

A former colleague of the victim also previously testified Salm's face was so bloodied and swollen the colleague had difficulty identifying Salm as she lay on the floor of the Christian Science reading room.

Dr. Julian Gojer, a psychiatrist at the Royal Ottawa Health Care Group, is set to testify on Thursday morning.