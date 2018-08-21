GPS leading some Gatineau Park hikers astray

Gatineau Park hikers relying on their cellphones for directions rather than the park's maps are getting lost when technology fails, something guides and park staff are concerned about.

"It's a growing problem," said Nathalie Gauthier of Great Canadian Trails, a wilderness tour company that runs tours across the country.

"I think that people forget that their phones have limitations."

Poor reception, drained batteries and bad trail information from their GPS device have led trekkers down the wrong path, said Gauthier, adding cellphone directions rarely include details on difficult terrain.

Rachel Paquette (right) recommends hikers grab a map and ask park workers for information before heading out on the trails. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Paper maps better

Staff with the National Capital Commission could not provide numbers of hikers who are led astray by their phones, but said it is something they see.

"We encourage people to have the paper version of the Gatineau Park trail map," said Rachel Paquette, the park's program officer for nature interpretation.

Since cell service in the park is spotty, Paquette advises people to stop in at the visitor centre to pick up a map and obtain detailed information from park workers about trail difficulty and weather conditions.

She said the paper map will come in handy if something goes wrong.

"All of a sudden if your GPS isn't working, you may get lost. Once you get lost it's a lot harder for us to find you," said Paquette,

"It will also be a lot harder for you to tell us where you are."

Park officials say picking up an official trail map is the best bet for hikers, but some devoted cellphone users aren't getting the message. 0:59

Along the paths of Gatineau Park Monday, hikers admitted to relying on their phones alone for directions.

"I almost dropped my phone in the lake earlier, " laughed Oumou Camara, who said her cell had lost service.

"It would have been handy to have a paper map."