Highway 50 to be renamed after hockey legend Guy Lafleur

The highway, which runs from Gatineau, Que., to the Montreal area, is being renamed in honour of the Montreal Canadiens legend, who passed away just over a year ago. 

Montreal Canadiens star died of lung cancer last April

CBC News ·
A statue of Guy LaFleur with roses sees in the foreground.
Montreal Canadiens icon Guy Lafleur will soon have Highway 50 renamed after him. The highway goes past his hometown of Thurso, Que., where this statue of the hockey legend stands. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

Quebec's Highway 50 is being renamed in honour of legendary hockey player Guy Lafleur, who passed away just over a year ago. 

Radio-Canada confirmed the news Friday with Lafleur's family and other sources.

Known as le demon blond, Lafleur captured five Stanley Cup titles over the course of his career. He died of lung cancer last April at the age of 70.

His mother, Pierrette, said she was one of the first people to be informed by the office of Quebec Premier François Legault that the highway — which runs past Lafleur's birthplace of Thurso, Que.  — would be renamed. 

"I was surprised. I had heard about it, but I thought maybe it wouldn't happen or would happen later after I die. But now, I think I'm going to see it [inaugurated]," she said in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada. 

Several vehicles are seen from above making their way along a highway on a summer day.
Vehicles travel along Highway 50, which connects Gatineau, Que., with the Montreal area, on a summer day in 2020. (Jérôme Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

The news will be officially unveiled this upcoming Tuesday, May 4, in Thurso.

Legault and Papineau MNA Mathieu Lacombe, the province's Minister of Culture and Communications, will be there for "an important announcement relating to the idol of the people" says the city's Facebook page. 

According to Quebec's toponymy policy, one year must pass after a person's death before their name can be used for commemorative purposes.

Pierrette Lafleur said she was moved to see that her son's is still so beloved in the community.

"It makes me feel as if Guy was still alive," she said.

Guy Lafleur faces the camera smiling and holding several trophies.
Montreal Canadiens icon Guy Lafleur is shown in a June 1977 photo with the Art Ross, Conn Smythe and Hart trophies he won in the 1976-77 NHL season. (Chris Haney/The Canadian Press)

With files from Radio-Canada's Alexandra Angers

