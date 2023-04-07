Stretch of Hwy. 401 closed after transport truck crash

Ontario's Ministry of the Environment has been notified after a transport truck crashed on Highway 401 west of Brockville, Ont., Friday morning, spilling fuel and injuring two people.

A stretch of the highway was closed after the eastbound truck crossed the median just before 9:30 a.m. just west of the exit for Mallorytown, Ont., and struck a westbound vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Two people were injured in the crash, OPP said.

One suffered critical injuries while another was in stable condition, Leeds Grenville Paramedics said. They were taken to hospital in Kingston, Ont. A third person was unhurt.

A fuel leak also led to the ministry being alerted.

As of 3:30 p.m., Highway 401 westbound was still closed between Mallorytown and Reynolds roads, with traffic being diverted off the highway at Mallorytown. The eastbound lanes are open.

Police said it's not known when the westbound lanes will reopen.