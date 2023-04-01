1 killed in crash between Carleton Place and Perth

One person has been killed in a crash that has closed Highway 7 southwest of Ottawa Wednesday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In a series of posts on X, OPP first said around 10:40 a.m. the highway was closed by a crash between Drummond Concession 7 and Westshore Road.

About half an hour later, OPP announced an unnamed person had died. There were no details on what caused the crash, nor any mention of other injuries.

The highway "will remain closed for a prolonged period," OPP said.

The scene is in Drummond/North Elmsley, about 15 kilometres from Perth and 20 kilometres from Carleton Place.