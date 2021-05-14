Driver killed in crash on Highway 7

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver that was alone in their vehicle hit a guardrail and was killed in the west end of Ottawa Friday morning.

Police said in a news release the single-vehicle collision happened just before 6 a.m. on Highway 7 between the exits for Dwyer Hill and Ashton Station roads.

The victim has not been identified and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

OPP said the westbound lanes of the highway, which connects Ottawa to Carleton Place, Ont., and beyond, should be closed in that area until mid-to-late afternoon.