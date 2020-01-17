A 68-year-old Vancouver man is facing a potential fine of less than $100 after two people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 7 last fall.

D'Thea Webster, 63, and Maureen O'Neill, 81, of Northbrook, Ont., died in the two-vehicle collision on Nov. 10, 2019, near Innisville, Ont., in the Township of Drummond/North Elmsley.

Ontario Provincial Police said Friday they had charged the driver of the other vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act with failing to share half of the undivided highway.

According to the act, that charge comes with an $85 fine, plus a smaller victim fine surcharge.

The man also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, which occurred approximately 65 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.