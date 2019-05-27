Slow down on Highway 50, Sûreté du Québec asks drivers

The Sûreté du Québec is asking motorists to be patient on Highway 50 this fall, after a summer of crashes that claimed two lives and left 18 people injured.

September is traditionally the busiest time of year on the highway, which stretches from Gatineau to Mirabel. Along with Quebec's ministry of transportation, provincial police are planning an awareness campaign to encourage drivers to be courteous.

SQ spokesperson Marc Tessier said motorists need to hear the message and slow down. He said the force has adjusted shifts to ensure there will be plenty of officers available during busy times.

Transport ministry spokesperson Rosalie Faubert said while it's been suggested the speed limit on the highway should be lowered from the current 100 km/h, the province is not considering that step.

She said studies show 85 per cent of drivers are travelling under than 103 km/h. The ministry does plan to install steel fences to separate traffic, with a tender for that project planned for this fall.

Plans to widen the highway are in the works, too, but the engineering isn't expected to be complete before the end of 2020 at the earliest.