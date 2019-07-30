New fences will divide Highway 50, MNA announces

High-tension cable fencing will be installed along undivided sections of Highway 50 in western Quebec, the provincial minister responsible for the Outaouais told Radio-Canada on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after three serious collisions this month along undivided sections of the road connecting Gatineau, Que., and the Montreal area.

Relatives of two people who are still in hospital after the latest of those collisions on Monday criticized the province for its lack of action.

Papineau MNA Mathieu Lacombe told Radio-Canada's Matins d'ici radio show Tuesday the CAQ will make an official announcement soon and put out tenders to install high-tension cable fencing between opposing lanes of traffic, as well as widen the shoulders of the highway.

There are no other fences like this in Quebec, so the transportation ministry will first have to test and approve them, Lacombe said.

That will likely take until next spring or summer, he added.

The province's ministry of transportation said Monday that it was working on making the highway more safe, but didn't say when the work would start.

There are separate projects underway to widen the seven kilometres of highway where it currently narrows near Masson-Angers, and in Mirabel, Que., in the Montreal area. Lacombe said both should be done by 2022.

The province is still working on plans for the rest of the highway, he said, and so far there is no budget or timetable.